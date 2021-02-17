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Why God chose Trump. REVIVAL. Biden passes away. Capitol corruption revealed. - Tim Dixon 2021-02-12
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181 views • February 17, 2021
This prophecy deals with:
Restoration of the things the evil army has destroyed
War in heaven
The timing of GREAT REVIVAL (why God chose Trump)
Arizona flipped
The uncovering of corruption and wickedness at the capitol
Biden's failing health, dementia, shutdown of his organs, death and coverup of his health and passing (pray for Biden to be saved)
Trump returning to office and great celebration
Revelation of wickedness including homosexuality and pedophilia
Dead raising REVIVAL
PRAY FOR GOD TO SPARE US FROM THE EVIL
Be sure to give Bro. Timothy's Channel some love.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpExguwC-moeDvtLMzw56kw
Restoration of the things the evil army has destroyed
War in heaven
The timing of GREAT REVIVAL (why God chose Trump)
Arizona flipped
The uncovering of corruption and wickedness at the capitol
Biden's failing health, dementia, shutdown of his organs, death and coverup of his health and passing (pray for Biden to be saved)
Trump returning to office and great celebration
Revelation of wickedness including homosexuality and pedophilia
Dead raising REVIVAL
PRAY FOR GOD TO SPARE US FROM THE EVIL
Be sure to give Bro. Timothy's Channel some love.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpExguwC-moeDvtLMzw56kw
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