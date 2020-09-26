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Winner Takes All: To the Victor Belong the Spoils
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11 views • September 26, 2020
The 2020 presidential election is no longer just about conserving our constitution, our history, and our democracy as we know it: it is now a matter of life and death. That’s right; we’re talking about Roe V. Wade, and the issue of abortion.
The passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has stoked the already chaotic fire that 2020 has become, and the flames are only getting hotter.
This election is not just going to affect the course of this country for the next four years: it will be responsible for decisions that will forever change your life, your children’s lives, and their children’s lives.
Please watch this episode until the end. We believe God has a very important message to the Church for this election year, and you don't want to miss it.
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If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
The passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has stoked the already chaotic fire that 2020 has become, and the flames are only getting hotter.
This election is not just going to affect the course of this country for the next four years: it will be responsible for decisions that will forever change your life, your children’s lives, and their children’s lives.
Please watch this episode until the end. We believe God has a very important message to the Church for this election year, and you don't want to miss it.
**********
If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
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