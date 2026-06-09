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The power of your knowledge of good and evil.
Sound Wave Report Systems
Sound Wave Report Systems
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The power of your knowledge of good and evil.                                                             6-1-26

 

I have heard it said many times that you can’t make someone love you.  Now, ask yourself, how hard is it to make someone hate you?  It seems God thinks it is easy, because he makes it very clear in the Holy Bible the importance of love. 

 

To put it in perspective here are three verses about faith.  Hebrews 11/6, “without faith it is impossible to please him.” “him” referring to God.  Romans 14/23, “whatever does not proceed from faith is sin.”  And, Romans 1/17, “He who through faith is righteous shall live.” 

 

Now, one verse concerning love, 1Corinthians 13/13, “So faith, hope, love abide, these three; but the greatest of these is love.”  Have a great day.

 

 

As I understand it, God expects us to have a spiritual love for one another, not necessarily including each other’s behavior, because we are all sinners.  Romans 3/23, “all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God.”

 

Romans 3/28, “For we hold that a man is justified by faith apart from the works of the law.”

 

Romans 12/9+10, “Let love be genuine; hate what is evil, hold fast to what is good; love each other with brotherly affection; out do one another in showing honor.”

 

Galatians 2/16, “man is not justified by works of the law but through faith in Jesus Christ”

 

Luke 7/50, ‘”And he said to the woman, “Your faith has saved you; go in peace.”

 

 

 

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