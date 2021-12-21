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December Deceptions 2021
Think About It
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641 views • December 21, 2021
✅ $100 OFF their best-selling 3-Month Emergency Food Kit when you go to my special web site http://www.preparewiththinkaboutit.com​ 🔥

Deception is the operative word for what they're doing to the worlds population. America has been allowing the evil to flourish and the globalists main puppets are here.

If you would you like to pray to accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior...
Click this link: https://thinkaboutit.news/want-jesus-christ-now/

WONDERING WHAT BIBLE TO USE: https://faithfoundedonfact.com/the-5-most-accurate-bible-translations/

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