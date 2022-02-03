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TERRAIN THE FILM - BEHIND THE SCENES - 72777
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231 views • February 03, 2022
EVERYONE NEEDS TO KNOW THIS TRUTH!
Please pass this on, download, copy, upload to your channels if you have one and everyone please email a link to this video to everyone on your email list. Don't miss this FREE Premiere on Feb 5, 2022, you can sign up to watch the live viewing for FREE, register here: https://terrainthefilm.com/
This video is a roundtable discussion exploring the making of Terrain featuring Andrew Kaufman, Marcy Cravat, Sally Fallon, Barre Lando, Stefan Lanka, and Veda Austin.
HOW TO GET INVOLVED AND SHOW YOUR SUPPORT:
Sign Up for my FREE newsletter > https://andrewkaufmanmd.com
True Medicine Library > https://truemedicinelibrary.com/
Covid-19 Myths Webinar Series > https://covid-19-myths.com/
Terrain The Film > https://terrainthefilm.com
True Healing Conference Digital Download Package > https://truehealingconference.com
True Medicine University > https://truemedicineuniversity.com
Request a Private Consultation > https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/consultation-request/
Order Shilajit-Mumijo > https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/shop
Join the Shilajit Savings Club > https://bit.ly/shalijitsavingsclub
Donate > https://bit.ly/donatetodrandy
Andrew Kaufman, M.D. on Facebook > https://www.facebook.com/andrewkaufmanmd
Medicamentum Authentica Telegram Group> https://t.me/medicamentumauthentica
72777
72777, terrain, kaufman, lanka, germ theory fraud
Please pass this on, download, copy, upload to your channels if you have one and everyone please email a link to this video to everyone on your email list. Don't miss this FREE Premiere on Feb 5, 2022, you can sign up to watch the live viewing for FREE, register here: https://terrainthefilm.com/
This video is a roundtable discussion exploring the making of Terrain featuring Andrew Kaufman, Marcy Cravat, Sally Fallon, Barre Lando, Stefan Lanka, and Veda Austin.
HOW TO GET INVOLVED AND SHOW YOUR SUPPORT:
Sign Up for my FREE newsletter > https://andrewkaufmanmd.com
True Medicine Library > https://truemedicinelibrary.com/
Covid-19 Myths Webinar Series > https://covid-19-myths.com/
Terrain The Film > https://terrainthefilm.com
True Healing Conference Digital Download Package > https://truehealingconference.com
True Medicine University > https://truemedicineuniversity.com
Request a Private Consultation > https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/consultation-request/
Order Shilajit-Mumijo > https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/shop
Join the Shilajit Savings Club > https://bit.ly/shalijitsavingsclub
Donate > https://bit.ly/donatetodrandy
Andrew Kaufman, M.D. on Facebook > https://www.facebook.com/andrewkaufmanmd
Medicamentum Authentica Telegram Group> https://t.me/medicamentumauthentica
72777
72777, terrain, kaufman, lanka, germ theory fraud
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