DR ANDREW MOULDEN - WHAT HE TOLD US BEFORE HE WAS MURDERED

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RIP Good Doctor
https://vaccinepapers.org/dr-andrew-moulden/
This man is a hero to me, he was a medical doctor who discovered that western medicine with their vaccines were actually harming people. He exposed the corrupt medical industry and was even going to create and be the leader of a new political party in Canada because he also knew that every political party is controlled by the evil elite. Well like MANY true healers this man was murdered by big pharma in 2013. He was "suicided". Many of you know this term... Its when they murder someone and make it look like it was suicide.
His research proved that ALL vaccines cause harm. These vaccines cause mini strokes in different parts of peoples bodies causing numerous so called "diseases". From the day you are born they inject you with poisons! Sat NO to ALL vaccines!
Yes modern medicine in nothing but a money making industry that does NOT help people to get well, it just creates more illnesses so that they can sell you another pill for every symptom you get. Send you for countless "tests" that make you even more sick. Diagnostic imagery like X rays, CT scans , PET scans ALL use ionizing radiation and they should be avoided at all cost. Radiation causes cancer! I have also learned that the radiation from these "test" will trigger ailments that were put into the vaccines we were forced to get when we were growing up. "
MUSTWATCH: DR. MOULDEN - VACCINES AND NERVOUS SYSTEM DAMAGE (TOLERANCE LOST VOL.3)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cbDdUyGSmKQu/
PROF. CHRIS EXLEY: ALUMINIUM AND ALZHEIMERS DISEASE (TOXICITY OF ALUMINIUM ADJUVANTS)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ifpRZUrxthOG/
Recommended article:
"ALUMINUM IN THE CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM (CNS): TOXICITY IN HUMANS AND ANIMALS, VACCINE ADJUVANTS, AND AUTOIMMUNITY":
"We have examined the neurotoxicity of aluminum in humans and animals under various conditions, following different routes of administration, and provide an overview of the various associated disease states. The literature demonstrates clearly negative impacts of aluminum on the nervous system across the age span. In adults, aluminum exposure can lead to apparently age-related neurological deficits resembling Alzheimer's and has been linked to this disease and to the Guamanian variant, ALS-PDC. Similar outcomes have been found in animal models. In addition, injection of aluminum adjuvants in an attempt to model Gulf War syndrome and associated neurological deficits leads to an ALS phenotype in young male mice. In young children, a highly significant correlation exists between the number of pediatric aluminum-adjuvanted vaccines administered and the rate of autism spectrum disorders. Many of the features of aluminum-induced neurotoxicity may arise, in part, from autoimmune reactions, as part of the ASIA syndrome."
– https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/23609067/
– Dutch arcticle + videos: https://stichtingvaccinvrij.nl/professor-chris-exley-aluminium-vaccins-en-hersenen-overleden-autisten/
VACCINE WATCHMAN (1888)
https://bitchute.com/video/iWZXNkFfB2vO/