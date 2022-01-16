The Elite's Plan for a Post-Human World

Jay Dyer reads books and white papers written by the elite, so you don't have to. In this video, Jay describes the dystopic, technocratically-controlled world that our overlords have long been working to herd us, their human livestock, into for more than 100 years now. What you'll hear in this video is Jay's Analysis of the numerous books and writings of the anti-human social engineers. and how everything everything that is happening right now in this COVID-19 PSYOP and Great Reset depopulatio and political-economic takeover operation was carefully planned over many decades. It's remarkable how candid they have been about what their intentions for humanity are. They never even tried to hide these diabolical plans. I guess they knew quite well that the average person would have neither the time nor the inclination to ever read any of their publications. They are quite happy with the fact we the people mind our own business, and remain transfixed with the many distractions they provide for us, while they, the intellectual elite, chart the destiny of humanity for us.