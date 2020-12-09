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Peaceful Assembly at the Oregon OSHA Administrator's House!
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11 views • December 09, 2020
PEOPLE'S RIGHTS - Here we go again...
This Sunday, Dec 6th @ 1p we will take it to
the head of OSHA and peacefully assemble
at the Administrator's house!
Look for the US flag at
Gibsonwood Ct NW
Salem, OR 97304 - Area Assistants
This Sunday, Dec 6th @ 1p we will take it to
the head of OSHA and peacefully assemble
at the Administrator's house!
Look for the US flag at
Gibsonwood Ct NW
Salem, OR 97304 - Area Assistants
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