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Running for Congress on an America First Platform Against a RINO Republican in Texas
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30 views • February 28, 2022
Frank Lopez, Jr., a former border patrol agent (30 years), talked with The New American’s Alex Newman at the We Stand America event on the Texas-Mexico border about running for Congress on President Trump’s America First platform to preserve America. He would also support election integrity and protecting the U.S. from China. The incumbent congressman is a Republican In Name Only (RINO). Mr. Lopez says that under the Biden Administration the floodgates have been opened. Migrants are streaming across in unprecedented numbers.
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