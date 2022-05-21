© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Garden Update ~ New Water Totes 5 -18- 22
Follow
1
Share
Report
141 views • May 21, 2022
Praise The Lord. Very Glad to Install 275 Gallon water Totes for Rain Collection. As you see in Video They are Covered with a Tarp. Much Easier and better then Painting them. This way it Keeps the Tanks from Growing Algae with no Sunlight Penetration for Algae to Bloom.
https://thefinalwitness.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RA8bneT7QjJQ/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS
https://thefinalwitness.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RA8bneT7QjJQ/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.