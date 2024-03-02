Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - March 1, 2024

Episode 2228 - Ted does an excellent green fireside chat today. He asks all the right questions and he covers Coach Daubenmire latest article. Whose fault is it that the USA is in this mess? This is a must listen thought provoking broadcast today.
