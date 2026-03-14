Stefan Molyneux on the Scott Adams School! March 2026

Appearing as a guest on the Scott Adams School, Stefan Molyneux reflects on personal agency and the pull of despair while paying tribute to Scott Adams. He addresses the particular struggles confronting younger people today and argues that moral courage combined with genuine optimism carries far more weight than dwelling in dark or defeatist stories. The discussion turns to justice and forgiveness, where he stresses that real reconciliation depends on meaningful accountability rather than avoidance. He ends by urging clarity within oneself despite surrounding chaos, encouraging those listening to keep seeking understanding and real human connection.





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