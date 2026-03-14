Stefan Molyneux on the Scott Adams School! March 2026

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Appearing as a guest on the Scott Adams School, Stefan Molyneux reflects on personal agency and the pull of despair while paying tribute to Scott Adams. He addresses the particular struggles confronting younger people today and argues that moral courage combined with genuine optimism carries far more weight than dwelling in dark or defeatist stories. The discussion turns to justice and forgiveness, where he stresses that real reconciliation depends on meaningful accountability rather than avoidance. He ends by urging clarity within oneself despite surrounding chaos, encouraging those listening to keep seeking understanding and real human connection.
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0:00:00Introduction and Welcome
0:01:41Remembering Scott Adams
0:04:01The Impact of Recordings
0:05:30The Weight of Despair
0:08:06Love and Courage in Relationships
0:12:07Building Happiness at Home
0:13:28The Challenge of Freedom
0:15:18Overcoming Economic Despair
0:17:00The Power of Connection
0:21:28Wealth and Opportunity
0:24:49The Cycle of Fear
0:28:24The Nature of Actionable Philosophy
0:34:21The Price of Goodness
0:36:26Understanding Punishment
0:38:58Finding the Positive
0:41:53Perspectives on Self-Defense
0:45:23Balancing Sympathy and Justice
0:53:51The Complexity of Forgiveness
1:01:41Closing Thoughts and Farewell