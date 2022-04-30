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Melbourne Protest 30 April 2022 - Damien Richardson Address
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89 views • April 30, 2022
This video covers the build up before we all started out march. Damien Richardson, a Senate Candidate for the coming Federal election was invited to speak and he made the most of his opportunity speaking passionately. The other feature is the drummer group which continues to grow in number. They have become the heartbeat of each protest and help us to remain gritty and determined in maintaining our energy and focus. Bless them.
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