Russia Practicing use of Nuclear Weapons 05/15/2024
The Prophecy Club
Today we learn how Russia’s current nuclear drills involve tactical nuclear weapons, targeting specific enemy assets without causing widespread destruction. Pastor Stan also shares the rise and fall of political parties and lastly, we see how Biden has betrayed Israel.


