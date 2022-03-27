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Episode 64 - Citizens Awoke!
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40 views • March 27, 2022
Special guest, and candidate for District 27 Wisconsin Senate Robert Relph joins Jeff.
Website: www.redbloodedpatriots.com
Roberts Website: https://robertrelphforsenate.com
Fix the World website: https://www.ftwproject.com
Download 5G Risk: The Scientific Perspective HERE: Pall_5G_Risk_The_Scientific_Perspective
Website: www.redbloodedpatriots.com
Roberts Website: https://robertrelphforsenate.com
Fix the World website: https://www.ftwproject.com
Download 5G Risk: The Scientific Perspective HERE: Pall_5G_Risk_The_Scientific_Perspective
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