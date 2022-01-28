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Truckers Convoy: Why The Mainstream Media Blackout?!
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91 views • January 28, 2022
From Russell Brand
With a large convoy of Canadian truckers forming a ‘Freedom Rally’ to protest vaccine mandates, how are government and media framing them less than 2 years after truckers, like nurses, were called heroes?
The Globalist elite use the same language all of the time, trust the science and build back better. When you hear this you know that there is a centralized authority using these idioms.
Let's support the truckers in this protest and any protest that supports ludicrous mandates.
Mirrored from https://youtu.be/itbSIqY4Nnw
With a large convoy of Canadian truckers forming a ‘Freedom Rally’ to protest vaccine mandates, how are government and media framing them less than 2 years after truckers, like nurses, were called heroes?
The Globalist elite use the same language all of the time, trust the science and build back better. When you hear this you know that there is a centralized authority using these idioms.
Let's support the truckers in this protest and any protest that supports ludicrous mandates.
Mirrored from https://youtu.be/itbSIqY4Nnw
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