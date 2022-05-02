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Who can a blind man lead?
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10 views • May 02, 2022
Do not be led by the blind or the walking dead. The creator of heaven and earth is Jealous. He will not share his glory with fallen flesh. The most High God wants to make spiritual connection with each of us but we must come like a child and be born again in Christ to have our sins washed away. We must learn to let go of our carnal minds and let the Spirit of God lead us on the narrow road back home. The enemy of our souls wants us to focus on fear but we must focus on faith that saves our soul.
Matthew 15:14
King James Version Bible
Let them alone: they be blind leaders of the blind. And if the blind lead the blind, both shall fall into the ditch.
Matthew 15:14
King James Version Bible
Let them alone: they be blind leaders of the blind. And if the blind lead the blind, both shall fall into the ditch.
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