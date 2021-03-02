How to Present Info for Visual Learners – #SolutionsWatch

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SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=40243
A picture is worth a thousand words, and it is often the case that a well-crafted image can get the point across much more effectively than a lengthy diatribe. Joining us to demonstrate this concept is the author of "Government — The Biggest Scam in History," which makes the case in a compelling, image-based way that government of every flavour has been a scam of inter-generational organized crime since the beginning.