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Thierry Casasnovas - Un été pour tout changer ( épisode 4) Des aliments pas ou peu transformés favorisent la santé
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0 view • July 25, 2020
Import YT 24 juillet 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WDFASKnntn0
Chaîne YT Regenere / Thierry Casasnovas : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbwkSuFmwbalyCOrwXAtSXA
Les liens des articles scientifiques cités :
Can we say witch diet is best for health ?▶https://www.annualreviews.org/doi/full/10.1146/annurev-publhealth-032013-182351
Le sucre raffiné agit sur les récepteurs aux opioïdes du cerveau induisant des effets addictifs équivalents à l'alcool :
▶ https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/20800122/
Et même aux morphiniques :
▶ https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/1875782/
« Comparison with ancestral diets suggests dense acellular carbohydrates promote an inflammatory microbiota, and may be the primary dietary cause of leptin resistance and obesity »
▶ https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3402009/
Quelques minutes seulement après l'ingestion de produits riches en matière grasse l'humeur est améliorée, le caractère addictif de la nourriture est maintenant bien documenté.
▶ « Fatty acid–induced gut-brain signaling attenuates neural and behavioral effects of sad emotion in humans »
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3148741/
Modification épigénétique de l'ADN par l'utilisation régulière de drogues
▶https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3766384/
« Vitamins and carotenoids are key micronutrients facilitating the maintenance of health, as evidenced by the increased risk of disease with low intake. »
▶https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5299688/
« Although contradictory data exist, available evidence indicates that supplementation with multiple micronutrients with immune-supporting roles may modulate immune function and reduce the risk of infection. Micronutrients with the strongest evidence for immune support are vitamins C and D and zinc. » ▶https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7019735/
« An impaired nutritional status alters the structural integrity and biological function of skin, resulting in an abnormal skin barrier. In particular, the importance of micronutrients (such as certain vitamins and minerals) for skin health has been highlighted in cell culture, animal, and clinical studies. »
▶https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4428712/
J'ai besoin de vous pour continuer à diffuser gratuitement de l'information, merci pour vos dons !
▶ Me soutenir avec un don sur Patreon : https://www.patreon.com/user?u=13143398
Code réduction de 10 % sur toute la boutique Warmcook
▶ Code REGENERE10 // Rendez vous sur https://www.warmcook.com/14-kuvings
▶ Pour vous abonner à ma newsletter et recevoir un ebook gratuit avec mes 10 conseils phare pour cultiver la santé : https://regenere.learnybox.com/10-cles-pour-reprendre-sa-sante-en-main/
________________
▶ Facebook RGNR : https://www.facebook.com/thierry.rgnr/
▶ Instagram RGNR : https://www.instagram.com/stories/thierrycasasnovasrgnre/
▶ Site RGNR : https://www.regenere.org
▶ Site Rencontres de la Régénération : http://www.rencontres-regeneration.com/
▶ Instagram RDLR : https://www.instagram.com/rdlr_thierrycasasnovas/
Chaîne YT Regenere / Thierry Casasnovas : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbwkSuFmwbalyCOrwXAtSXA
Les liens des articles scientifiques cités :
Can we say witch diet is best for health ?▶https://www.annualreviews.org/doi/full/10.1146/annurev-publhealth-032013-182351
Le sucre raffiné agit sur les récepteurs aux opioïdes du cerveau induisant des effets addictifs équivalents à l'alcool :
▶ https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/20800122/
Et même aux morphiniques :
▶ https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/1875782/
« Comparison with ancestral diets suggests dense acellular carbohydrates promote an inflammatory microbiota, and may be the primary dietary cause of leptin resistance and obesity »
▶ https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3402009/
Quelques minutes seulement après l'ingestion de produits riches en matière grasse l'humeur est améliorée, le caractère addictif de la nourriture est maintenant bien documenté.
▶ « Fatty acid–induced gut-brain signaling attenuates neural and behavioral effects of sad emotion in humans »
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3148741/
Modification épigénétique de l'ADN par l'utilisation régulière de drogues
▶https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3766384/
« Vitamins and carotenoids are key micronutrients facilitating the maintenance of health, as evidenced by the increased risk of disease with low intake. »
▶https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5299688/
« Although contradictory data exist, available evidence indicates that supplementation with multiple micronutrients with immune-supporting roles may modulate immune function and reduce the risk of infection. Micronutrients with the strongest evidence for immune support are vitamins C and D and zinc. » ▶https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7019735/
« An impaired nutritional status alters the structural integrity and biological function of skin, resulting in an abnormal skin barrier. In particular, the importance of micronutrients (such as certain vitamins and minerals) for skin health has been highlighted in cell culture, animal, and clinical studies. »
▶https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4428712/
J'ai besoin de vous pour continuer à diffuser gratuitement de l'information, merci pour vos dons !
▶ Me soutenir avec un don sur Patreon : https://www.patreon.com/user?u=13143398
Code réduction de 10 % sur toute la boutique Warmcook
▶ Code REGENERE10 // Rendez vous sur https://www.warmcook.com/14-kuvings
▶ Pour vous abonner à ma newsletter et recevoir un ebook gratuit avec mes 10 conseils phare pour cultiver la santé : https://regenere.learnybox.com/10-cles-pour-reprendre-sa-sante-en-main/
________________
▶ Facebook RGNR : https://www.facebook.com/thierry.rgnr/
▶ Instagram RGNR : https://www.instagram.com/stories/thierrycasasnovasrgnre/
▶ Site RGNR : https://www.regenere.org
▶ Site Rencontres de la Régénération : http://www.rencontres-regeneration.com/
▶ Instagram RDLR : https://www.instagram.com/rdlr_thierrycasasnovas/
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