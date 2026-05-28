Terral03.com Mystery Report for 2026 Newsletter 02: May 28, 2026

This newsletter program is all about helping people see God’s wisdom hidden in plain sight using His three witnesses of spirit, water, and blood testifying in the Holy Scriptures from Genesis 1:1 through Revelation. Terral’s YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@terralcroft5650

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Adam, Eve, Cain & Abel, Sixth Day & Seventh-Day People

By Brian and Terral

Brian May 27, 2026, 12:58 PM (18 hours ago) to me

Terral, I am a bit perplexed about something dealing with Cain's wife from which Enoch was born and so I was hoping you could help explain where did Cain's wife come from? …

More info: https://terral.substack.com/

Buy The Mystery Explained: https://www.amazon.com/Mystery-Explained-Wisdom-Plain-Sight/dp/1545625891/

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Terror Cell - Binary Bioweapon Activation Day Is Coming: https://terral.substack.com/p/terror-cell-binary-bioweapon-activation-0ff

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You are being played: https://terral.substack.com/p/youre-being-played-trump-is-the-pied .

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Protect your house and car from EMP attack: https://www.empshield.com/?coupon=terral03com

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NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://stopthecrime.net/docs/nasa-thefutureof-war.pdf (Page 93)

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None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf

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Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf

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Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/

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Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/

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More info at https://www.terral03.com

Contact Terral: [email protected]