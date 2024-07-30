BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
California Election Fraud And High Cost Of Ballots, Secession And End Of California Government, New California Coming
TruthSeeker
TruthSeeker
770 followers
1
228 views • 9 months ago

Paul Preston, the Pro Tempore Governor of the New California State tells a few things about the 2020 election fraud in California, the high costs of ballots for electronic voting systems. The secession of the California government from the United States Union of States by their unlawful and unconstitutional actions and behaviors that have caused them to abandon the U.S. Constitution and the people of California and have brought an insurrection against the U.S. Constitution and against the people of California.

The end of the California government is coming to its end as it no longer is a lawful government and no longer abides by and obeys the U.S. Constitution. The New California State is the answer and solution to the current unlawful and evil government of California and there already is existing a reformed government of California to replace the corrupt government of California.

Join New California --->  https://bit.ly/ncs-membership

Link to this video --->  https://bit.ly/ca-election-ncs-join

trumpcaliforniaelectionconstitutionevilgovernmentcourtjudge2020bidennazigovernorstatecorruptfraudnewsomunlawfulcommuniststolenmembershipsecessionviolatecertificationcertifiedabandon
