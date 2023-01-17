CDC VAERS Death Count Anomalies

Evidence for an upcoming article, we see that despite using search criterion that shouldn't change the end count of deaths for COVID-19 and COVID-19-2 shots [bivalent shots], we get inconsistent counts on deaths.

For example, simply sorting it by vaccine manufacturer changes the death count, as does requesting the extra column of adverse report details. Applying more restrictive criterion (such as specifying the years) increases the number, and things like 'include zero value results' that should change the count by increasing it, don't.