CDC VAERS Death Count Anomalies

Evidence for an upcoming article, we see that despite using search criterion that shouldn't change the end count of deaths for COVID-19 and COVID-19-2 shots [bivalent shots], we get inconsistent counts on deaths.
For example, simply sorting it by vaccine manufacturer changes the death count, as does requesting the extra column of adverse report details. Applying more restrictive criterion (such as specifying the years) increases the number, and things like 'include zero value results' that should change the count by increasing it, don't.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.