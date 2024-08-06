Malian gov't explains the Severance of Diplomatic Relations with Ukraine - PMC Wagner Attack

The spokesman for the Malian government Abdoulaye Maiga explains the severance of diplomatic relations with Ukraine - recent PMC Wagner Attack

About this:

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine considered Mali's decision to sever diplomatic relations to be shortsighted and also rejected the accusations by Mali's transitional government of Ukraine supporting international terrorism.

Earlier, in a communiqué from the Malian government, it was noted that the authorities had taken note of the words of Andriy Yusov, a representative of Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate, regarding the country's involvement in the attack by armed terrorist groups on Malian Defense and Security Forces personnel at the end of July.






