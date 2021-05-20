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The Squirrel
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32 views • May 20, 2021
On my almost daily trips to a nearby system of lakes, in Danish called a "mose", I photograph mostly birds but I am always alert if something else appears. This little fellow was very active in the trees, and that made the birds uneasy since the squirrel is known be a avid egg-thief. When a squirrel is annoyed by somebody close they make these gruntling noises to scold.
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