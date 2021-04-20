Mad Maxine Read The Riot Act

Instead of the Establishment sending their associates to the border they are instead aiding and abetting the future destruction and death toll in Minneapolis and other major cities that are on a razors edge. Of course the worst of these is Maxine Waters who got away with promoting violence against those that don't share her views.Now Waters has descended upon the volatile streets of Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. Violating 18 U.S. Code 2101. But the hubris is strong with Maxwell. And instead of correcting the clear violation of 18 U.S. Code 2101in the event that Derek Chauvin is acquitted in the death of George Floyd. Maxwell has doubled down with her co conspirators at CNN and propaganda minion Jim Acosta.Now the hundreds of businesses in the Twin Cities that have already endured well over 55 million dollars in damages as they try to claw their way out of a pandemic prepare for the worst yet again. For an onslaught that will send many into bankruptcy. Some may even be killed. As a result of the unchecked madness of California Representative and Chair of the House Financial Services Committee Maxine Waters. The call for impeachment should be swift. And her downfall should be followed with criminal charges. But I highly doubt it will.