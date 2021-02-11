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Chris Crutchfield on Vackseenz, Intro to Margo Online, Big Quakes Striking Now, and More: 02.10.2021
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651 views • February 11, 2021
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--
The One About… Vackseenz
Submitted by Christina
Watch video: https://vimeo.com/506455979/c2c13146d3
--
Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video (02.10.2021):
This could escalate! http://www.thebigwobble.org/2021/02/this-could-escalate-three-very-powerful.html?m=1
https://mauinow.com/2021/02/10/no-tsunami-threat-to-hawaii-after-7-7-earthquake-se-of-loyalty-islands/
--
An Upwelling of Hot Rock Beneath the Atlantic Is Heating the World’s Oceans: https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/02/no_author/an-upwelling-of-hot-rock-beneath-the-atlantic-is-heating-the-worlds-oceans/
--
Sakurajima volcano in Japan erupts: https://strangesounds.org/2021/02/japan-volcano-eruption-video.html
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Krakatoa Is Still Active: https://www.discovermagazine.com/planet-earth/krakatoa-is-still-active-and-we-are-not-ready-for-the-tsunamis-another
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MARGO'S HEALING CORNER: http://glc.margoshealingcorner.com/
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Facebook to BAN claims: Promote vaccinations: https://www.rt.com/news/514977-facebook-covid-vaccine-campaign/
--
Scientism, Not Leftism, Underlies All Big-Tech Censorship: https://www.technocracy.news/scientism-not-leftism-underlies-all-big-tech-censorship/
--
US military told to stand down: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cil0eCATlBE
--
Canada's COVID-19 quarantine hotels: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4MdCKy53cBw
--
Israel’s ultra-Orthodox reject criticism, defy virus rules: https://apnews.com/article/pandemics-israel-weddings-coronavirus-pandemic-jerusalem-3d878012f21b061e244ccea43ba9e292
--
Iran-North Korea cooperate on ICBM development: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8c7aMZ-oPmA
--
Colorado officials say an address is not required to book a vaccine appointment: https://coloradosun.com/2021/02/10/coronavirus-vaccine-residency/?mc_cid=cc7eeeecfc&;mc_eid=02f267ed30
--
Big Pharma CEO: COVID Vaccines Needed ‘For Years’ To Come: https://www.technocracy.news/big-pharma-ceo-covid-vaccines-needed-for-years-to-come/
--
Entire School District in Ohio Cancels Classes: Too Many Staff Have Negative Vax Reactions
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/entire-school-district-in-ohio-cancels-classes-after-too-many-school-staff-have-negative-reactions-to-the-experimental-covid-mrna-injections/
--
Doctors Link Pfizer, Moderna Vaccines to Life-Threatening Blood Disorder: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/pfizer-moderna-vaccines-life-threatening-blood-disorder/?utm_source=salsa&;eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=c0303641-a462-4bc7-afcc-d8c580145395
--
Union approves deal with Chicago schools to return to class: https://apnews.com/article/us-news-education-coronavirus-pandemic-strikes-chicago-87ecfdf4a785641155fb822016966786
--
Merkel, governors agree to extend Germany’s virus lockdown: https://apnews.com/article/business-angela-merkel-coronavirus-pandemic-germany-education-90798e01bc2f0717dafea562edb67931
--
What the WHO coronavirus experts learned in Wuhan: https://apnews.com/article/who-coronavirus-experts-learned-in-wuhan-86549d1189f3d174273a26e39d177d05
--
Surging virus in French African outpost reveals inequalities: https://apnews.com/article/travel-europe-africa-mayotte-oceans-1ead16632ac7f57cb1f38017845fe6a6
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research. Check out the Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
--
The One About… Vackseenz
Submitted by Christina
Watch video: https://vimeo.com/506455979/c2c13146d3
--
Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video (02.10.2021):
This could escalate! http://www.thebigwobble.org/2021/02/this-could-escalate-three-very-powerful.html?m=1
https://mauinow.com/2021/02/10/no-tsunami-threat-to-hawaii-after-7-7-earthquake-se-of-loyalty-islands/
--
An Upwelling of Hot Rock Beneath the Atlantic Is Heating the World’s Oceans: https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/02/no_author/an-upwelling-of-hot-rock-beneath-the-atlantic-is-heating-the-worlds-oceans/
--
Sakurajima volcano in Japan erupts: https://strangesounds.org/2021/02/japan-volcano-eruption-video.html
--
Krakatoa Is Still Active: https://www.discovermagazine.com/planet-earth/krakatoa-is-still-active-and-we-are-not-ready-for-the-tsunamis-another
--
MARGO'S HEALING CORNER: http://glc.margoshealingcorner.com/
--
Facebook to BAN claims: Promote vaccinations: https://www.rt.com/news/514977-facebook-covid-vaccine-campaign/
--
Scientism, Not Leftism, Underlies All Big-Tech Censorship: https://www.technocracy.news/scientism-not-leftism-underlies-all-big-tech-censorship/
--
US military told to stand down: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cil0eCATlBE
--
Canada's COVID-19 quarantine hotels: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4MdCKy53cBw
--
Israel’s ultra-Orthodox reject criticism, defy virus rules: https://apnews.com/article/pandemics-israel-weddings-coronavirus-pandemic-jerusalem-3d878012f21b061e244ccea43ba9e292
--
Iran-North Korea cooperate on ICBM development: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8c7aMZ-oPmA
--
Colorado officials say an address is not required to book a vaccine appointment: https://coloradosun.com/2021/02/10/coronavirus-vaccine-residency/?mc_cid=cc7eeeecfc&;mc_eid=02f267ed30
--
Big Pharma CEO: COVID Vaccines Needed ‘For Years’ To Come: https://www.technocracy.news/big-pharma-ceo-covid-vaccines-needed-for-years-to-come/
--
Entire School District in Ohio Cancels Classes: Too Many Staff Have Negative Vax Reactions
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/entire-school-district-in-ohio-cancels-classes-after-too-many-school-staff-have-negative-reactions-to-the-experimental-covid-mrna-injections/
--
Doctors Link Pfizer, Moderna Vaccines to Life-Threatening Blood Disorder: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/pfizer-moderna-vaccines-life-threatening-blood-disorder/?utm_source=salsa&;eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=c0303641-a462-4bc7-afcc-d8c580145395
--
Union approves deal with Chicago schools to return to class: https://apnews.com/article/us-news-education-coronavirus-pandemic-strikes-chicago-87ecfdf4a785641155fb822016966786
--
Merkel, governors agree to extend Germany’s virus lockdown: https://apnews.com/article/business-angela-merkel-coronavirus-pandemic-germany-education-90798e01bc2f0717dafea562edb67931
--
What the WHO coronavirus experts learned in Wuhan: https://apnews.com/article/who-coronavirus-experts-learned-in-wuhan-86549d1189f3d174273a26e39d177d05
--
Surging virus in French African outpost reveals inequalities: https://apnews.com/article/travel-europe-africa-mayotte-oceans-1ead16632ac7f57cb1f38017845fe6a6
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research. Check out the Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
Keywords
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