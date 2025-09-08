Scientific Corruption and Technological Dominance

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Your tax dollars funded junk science psyops. The 1992 Earth Summit launched "polycrises" like global warming to push centralized control, morphing into Agenda 2030. It was never about saving the planet; it was about controlling you.
#Agenda21 #Agenda2030 #ClimateScam #DeepState #UN
