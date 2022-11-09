Create New Account
X22 Report Ep. 2920b - [DS] Using Election Delay Tactics, [FF], Fraud Exposed, Red Tsunami Hitting
334 views
GalacticStorm
Published 20 days ago |
X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2920b -Nov 8, 2022

[DS] Using Election Delay Tactics, [FF], Fraud Exposed, Red Tsunami Hitting

 The [DS] is now panicking over the red tsunami, the followed the agenda of the [WEF]/[CB] and they have pushed the people to the precipice. The people are now pushing back by not voting for the them. The [DS] is now pushing a [FF] by delaying the votes, they know they won't have the ability to cheat so they are trying to make the Trump supporters angry, they want a civil war, this will not work, Trump the patriots are ready with countermeasures. 

All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.


censorshippoliticsbig techmidtermsx22 reportelection dayred tsunamibiden admin

