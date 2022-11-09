X22 Report Ep. 2920b - [DS] Using Election Delay Tactics, [FF], Fraud Exposed, Red Tsunami Hitting

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X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2920b -Nov 8, 2022
[DS] Using Election Delay Tactics, [FF], Fraud Exposed, Red Tsunami Hitting
The [DS] is now panicking over the red tsunami, the followed the agenda of the [WEF]/[CB] and they have pushed the people to the precipice. The people are now pushing back by not voting for the them. The [DS] is now pushing a [FF] by delaying the votes, they know they won't have the ability to cheat so they are trying to make the Trump supporters angry, they want a civil war, this will not work, Trump the patriots are ready with countermeasures.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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