Beth Ellington: 63-year-old NC professor dead 48 hours after COVID "vaccine"

A perfectly healthy college professor from Blowing Rock North Carolina is dead in less than two days after she received the COVID "vaccine" produced by Johnson & Johnson.



Mrs. Virginia “Beth” Ellington and her husband Jeff received the shot at the Watauga Health Center in Boone, North Carolina, on Monday morning, March 8, according to WRAL-TV 5. She immediately felt tired and worried about potential side effects from the shot.



Mrs. Ellington went to work at Appalachian State University the next day. But she still felt ill and tired. Her condition worsened by Wednesday, March 10 so she stayed home from work. Jeff checked on her a few hours later, only to find Beth unresponsive. He called 911 and attempted to revive his wife of 36 years. But she was dead by the time paramedics arrived. Her death certificate says that the experimental viral vector shot significantly contributed to causing a stroke.



Becca Ingle, Mrs. Ellington’s daughter, told WRAL-TV 5 that her mother was excited to get the shot. Ingle also said she was “shocked” when the medical examiner wrote that the shot caused her mother’s death and said the shot "definitely triggered” it.