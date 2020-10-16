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How the New World Order has Co-opted Religion
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4 views • October 16, 2020
Jay Dyer reads books written by the elite, so that you don't have to. In this video he breaks-down their plans to herd all human societies, including our own, into a one-world, technocratic, post-human, slave state; what they call their "New World Order." Everything you see happening right now in America--the COVID-9 PLANdemic, the race riots, the concerted attack on police, and the Catholic Church's quest toward Ecumenicalism was all carefully planned by the ruling elite over a long period of time.
Why were the hereditary elite so candid in admitting their plans within the books and essays that they've published over the past 100 years or so? I'll tell you. Frankly, it's because they knew that the average, dumbed-down, distracted, brainwashed, self-absorbed, and politically apathetic American would have neither the inclination nor even the capacity to read and understand what they had to say.
My sites...
https://FreedomMovement.info
https://AlaskasList.com
CIA-Hatched Socialist Media Sites...
https://www.facebook.com/MikeBaker1971
https://twitter.com/AlaskasList
Why were the hereditary elite so candid in admitting their plans within the books and essays that they've published over the past 100 years or so? I'll tell you. Frankly, it's because they knew that the average, dumbed-down, distracted, brainwashed, self-absorbed, and politically apathetic American would have neither the inclination nor even the capacity to read and understand what they had to say.
My sites...
https://FreedomMovement.info
https://AlaskasList.com
CIA-Hatched Socialist Media Sites...
https://www.facebook.com/MikeBaker1971
https://twitter.com/AlaskasList
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