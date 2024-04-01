How a Baptist Pastor Went from Shroud of Turin SKEPTIC to DEFENDER

Glenn Beck
Mar 29, 2024
Is there enough evidence to prove that the Shroud of Turin is real? Prestonwood Baptist Church apologetics pastor Jeremiah Johnston used to be a skeptic. But once he did a deep dive into the history of the Shroud, he became a “total defender” of the Shroud’s authenticity. This Easter Week, Pastor Johnston joins the Glenn Beck Program to lay it all out from a scientific perspective. Plus, he explains why you don’t need to be Catholic to believe the Shroud is truly the burial cloth of Jesus Christ.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BN8dUv5fVFc
