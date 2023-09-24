Padre Pio's Fight with Demons

Quo Vadis





The devil has always had great fear of Padre Pio, since he was a child, he appeared to him in various terrible forms to frighten him.





Padre Pio was a master of spiritual warfare and the devil feared him for his deep faith.





He went through all sorts of harassment, but his faith was so strong and steadfast, that he always managed to chase it away.





But some stories explain to us what he had to suffer from the devil in the course of his life. He bore the wounds of Christ in the stigmata for fifty years.





“Padre Pio’s real enemies were the demons who besieged him, ” says Father Gabriele Amorth, a leading Roman exorcist.





“The great and constant struggle of Padre Pio’s life was with those enemies of God and human souls, the devils who tried to capture his soul.”





Even in his youth, Saint Padre Pio would enjoy incredible celestial visions, but also suffer demonic attacks. Father Amorth explains:





“The devil would appear to him as an ugly black cat, or in the shape of a truly repugnant animal.





The obvious intent was to fill him with terror. Other times demons came as young girls, nude and provocative, performing obscene dances, to test the young priest’s chastity.





“But Padre Pio sensed his greatest danger when the devil tried to deceive him by taking on the form of one of his superiors or in a sacred form the Lord, the Virgin, or Saint Francis.”





This last tactic (of the devil appearing as someone good and holy) was a particularly difficult problem.





Here’s how Saint Padre Pio would discern his visions:





“He noticed a certain timidity when the Virgin or the Lord first appeared, followed by a sense of peace when the vision departed.





On the other hand, a devil in sacred form provoked an immediate feeling of joy and attraction, replaced afterwards by remorse and sadness. ”





Satan would even sometimes attack Saint Padre Pio physically.





He describes this in one letter he wrote to a priest confidant:





“These devils don’t stop striking me, even making me fall down from the bed.





They even tear off my shirt to beat me!





But now they do not frighten me anymore.





Jesus loves me, He often lifts me and places me back on the bed.”





Indeed, if we are close to the Lord, we should have no fear of the spiritual forces of evil.





Early in the morning on Sept. 23, around 2:30 a.m., Padre Pio died.





Three days later, more than 100,000 pilgrims attended his funeral.





Padre Pio has become one of the world's most popular saints.





