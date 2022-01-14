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Police misconduct against unarmed women at the Capitol on January 6.
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73 views • January 14, 2022
Dinesh D’Souza and Joseph McBride refute PolitiFact ( #PolitiFICTION ) regarding BRUTAL and LETHAL police misconduct against unarmed women at the Capitol on January 6.
https://www.instagram.com/p/CYuXRRKoOkG/
https://rumble.com/vslknv-police-misconduct-against-unarmed-women-at-the-capitol-on-january-6..html
https://www.politifact.com/factchecks/2022/jan/10/dinesh-dsouza/dsouza-falsely-claims-jan-6-video-shows-police-usi/
https://www.theepochtimes.com/politifact-of-politifiction_4204217.html
#AshliBabbitt
https://rumble.com/vdcg0r-the-shooting-of-ashli-babbitt.html
#VictoriaWhite
https://rumble.com/vr9nox-victoria-white-brutally-beaten-by-officer-white-shirt-for-wearing-a-trump-h.html
#RosanneBoyland
https://rumble.com/vk5rvh-cop-beating-roseanne-boyland-with-a-baton-then-she-suddenly-dies-of-natural.html
https://rumble.com/vs5i7f-video-shows-new-angles-of-the-trampling-death-of-rosanne-boyland-on-jan.-6.html
like, comment, share, subscribe!
https://www.instagram.com/p/CYuXRRKoOkG/
https://rumble.com/vslknv-police-misconduct-against-unarmed-women-at-the-capitol-on-january-6..html
https://www.politifact.com/factchecks/2022/jan/10/dinesh-dsouza/dsouza-falsely-claims-jan-6-video-shows-police-usi/
https://www.theepochtimes.com/politifact-of-politifiction_4204217.html
#AshliBabbitt
https://rumble.com/vdcg0r-the-shooting-of-ashli-babbitt.html
#VictoriaWhite
https://rumble.com/vr9nox-victoria-white-brutally-beaten-by-officer-white-shirt-for-wearing-a-trump-h.html
#RosanneBoyland
https://rumble.com/vk5rvh-cop-beating-roseanne-boyland-with-a-baton-then-she-suddenly-dies-of-natural.html
https://rumble.com/vs5i7f-video-shows-new-angles-of-the-trampling-death-of-rosanne-boyland-on-jan.-6.html
like, comment, share, subscribe!
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