Former U.S. Senator Norm Coleman declares “The masters of the universe are Jews!” during the Jerusalem JNS policy summit, urging Jewish tech CEOs to censor platforms like TikTok to crack down on Gen Z’s growing support for Palestine.
"Shut it Down! Da Goyim know"
Source @Real World News
