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The Truth About Spock | RIP Leonard Nimoy
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134 views • August 08, 2021
Leonard Nimoy was an actor, film director, poet, singer and photographer - famous for his role as Mr. Spock in the original Star Trek series and multiple sequels. We examine the cultural impact of the Spock character, what Vulcans represented, how you can “live long and prosper” and if the needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few.
Leonard Nimoy, William Shatner (Captain James T. Kirk), DeForest Kelley (Dr. Leonard "Bones" McCoy), George Takei (Lieutenant Hikaru Sulu) and the rest of the Starship Enterprise crew made an unforgettable impact on American culture. Rest in Peace Leonard Nimoy. Live Long and Prosper!
http://bpd.about.com/od/livingwithbpd/a/suppress.htm
http://en.memory-alpha.org/wiki/Spock
http://en.memory-alpha.org/wiki/Vulcan
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Amok_Time
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Spock
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Star_Trek:_The_Original_Series
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vulcan_(Star_Trek)
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vulcan_(Star_Trek)#Psychology
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vulcan_(Star_Trek)#Telepathy
http://search.proquest.com/docview/303590240
http://search.proquest.com/docview/305092659
http://www.express.co.uk/expressyourself/11182/Mr-Spock-Captain-Kirk-and-a-bitter-40-year-battle
http://www.imdb.com/character/ch0001439/bio
http://www.mysahana.org/2011/05/emotion-suppression-effects-on-mental-and-physical-health/
http://www.nytimes.com/2011/03/01/science/01angier.html?pagewanted=all
http://www.psychologytoday.com/blog/hold-me-tight/201004/suppressingexpressing-emotions
http://www.startrek.com/database_article/mind-meld-Vulcan
http://www.theobjectivestandard.com/2013/09/spocks-illogic-the-needs-of-the-many-outweigh-the-needs-of-the-few/
https://www.theihs.org/what-libertarian
'After' by Stefan Molyneux
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fDLg3UMWSM8
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Leonard Nimoy, William Shatner (Captain James T. Kirk), DeForest Kelley (Dr. Leonard "Bones" McCoy), George Takei (Lieutenant Hikaru Sulu) and the rest of the Starship Enterprise crew made an unforgettable impact on American culture. Rest in Peace Leonard Nimoy. Live Long and Prosper!
http://bpd.about.com/od/livingwithbpd/a/suppress.htm
http://en.memory-alpha.org/wiki/Spock
http://en.memory-alpha.org/wiki/Vulcan
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Amok_Time
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Spock
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Star_Trek:_The_Original_Series
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vulcan_(Star_Trek)
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vulcan_(Star_Trek)#Psychology
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vulcan_(Star_Trek)#Telepathy
http://search.proquest.com/docview/303590240
http://search.proquest.com/docview/305092659
http://www.express.co.uk/expressyourself/11182/Mr-Spock-Captain-Kirk-and-a-bitter-40-year-battle
http://www.imdb.com/character/ch0001439/bio
http://www.mysahana.org/2011/05/emotion-suppression-effects-on-mental-and-physical-health/
http://www.nytimes.com/2011/03/01/science/01angier.html?pagewanted=all
http://www.psychologytoday.com/blog/hold-me-tight/201004/suppressingexpressing-emotions
http://www.startrek.com/database_article/mind-meld-Vulcan
http://www.theobjectivestandard.com/2013/09/spocks-illogic-the-needs-of-the-many-outweigh-the-needs-of-the-few/
https://www.theihs.org/what-libertarian
'After' by Stefan Molyneux
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fDLg3UMWSM8
HELP US SURVIVE ---► http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
SUBSCRIBE TO STEFAN ---► http://www.youtube.com/freedomainradio?sub_confirmation=1
SUBSCRIBE TO FREEDOMAIN ---► http://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFHyoiRW5Ya5HJc9laaoUfA?sub_confirmation=1
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon US Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUS
Amazon Canada Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
Amazon UK Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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