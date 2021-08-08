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The Truth About Spock | RIP Leonard Nimoy
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
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134 views • August 08, 2021
Leonard Nimoy was an actor, film director, poet, singer and photographer - famous for his role as Mr. Spock in the original Star Trek series and multiple sequels. We examine the cultural impact of the Spock character, what Vulcans represented, how you can “live long and prosper” and if the needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few.

Leonard Nimoy, William Shatner (Captain James T. Kirk), DeForest Kelley (Dr. Leonard "Bones" McCoy), George Takei (Lieutenant Hikaru Sulu) and the rest of the Starship Enterprise crew made an unforgettable impact on American culture. Rest in Peace Leonard Nimoy. Live Long and Prosper!

http://bpd.about.com/od/livingwithbpd/a/suppress.htm
http://en.memory-alpha.org/wiki/Spock
http://en.memory-alpha.org/wiki/Vulcan
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Amok_Time
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Spock
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Star_Trek:_The_Original_Series
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vulcan_(Star_Trek)
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vulcan_(Star_Trek)#Psychology
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vulcan_(Star_Trek)#Telepathy
http://search.proquest.com/docview/303590240
http://search.proquest.com/docview/305092659
http://www.express.co.uk/expressyourself/11182/Mr-Spock-Captain-Kirk-and-a-bitter-40-year-battle
http://www.imdb.com/character/ch0001439/bio
http://www.mysahana.org/2011/05/emotion-suppression-effects-on-mental-and-physical-health/
http://www.nytimes.com/2011/03/01/science/01angier.html?pagewanted=all
http://www.psychologytoday.com/blog/hold-me-tight/201004/suppressingexpressing-emotions
http://www.startrek.com/database_article/mind-meld-Vulcan
http://www.theobjectivestandard.com/2013/09/spocks-illogic-the-needs-of-the-many-outweigh-the-needs-of-the-few/
https://www.theihs.org/what-libertarian

'After' by Stefan Molyneux
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fDLg3UMWSM8

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