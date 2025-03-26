BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Our new CDC director on Darpa tv .. arpa-h
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
206 followers
59 views • 1 month ago

Follow Psinergy Here For Livestream & Biofield Practice Content: https://ko-fi.com/psinergy

.

https://x.com/JoshWalkos/status/1904330885341581514

.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E68XgiJfnJQ

AIxCC In the Studio with Susan Monarez

.

national nanotechnology coordination office

.

darpa bio hybrid

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0958166921001968

.

https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Blockchain-enabled-WBAN-architecture_fig2_342545417

.

https://fhir.org/

.

HL7 is a set of international standards that define how electronic health information (EHI) is exchanged between different healthcare systems and applications. It provides a common language and framework for sharing patient data, clinical information, and administrative data across various healthcare providers, ensuring interoperability and facilitating seamless data flow.

https://www.fcc.gov/news-events/events/2012/05/genachowski-remarks-on-unleashing-spectrum-for-medical-body-area-networks

.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fast_Healthcare_Interoperability_Resources

.

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/epdf/10.1002/wcm.884

.

medical body area network

https://www.medicaldesignbriefs.com/component/content/article/29112-passive-hardware-considerations-for-medical-body-area-network-transceivers

.

https://www.dhs.gov/science-and-technology/biosurveillance

.

https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Taxonomy-of-Systematic-Review-of-Bio-Cyber-Interface-Technologies-and-Security-Issues-in_fig2_353037619

.

https://www.comsoc.org/publications/ctn/molecular-communication

.

arpa-h

https://gold.jgi.doe.gov/

.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Body_area_network

.

https://www.iec.ch/system/files/2023-10/wsdcombinedpdf_0.pdf

.

https://www.vyvo.org/dapp

.

https://icaslab.org/research/bacteria-based-bio-sensors-implanted-in-the-human-body-for-the-early-detection-of-infection/

.

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4654789/

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7345599/

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Biofield

.

Bioelectromagnetics, also known as bioelectromagnetism, is the interdisciplinary study of the interactions between electromagnetic fields and biological entities, encompassing both the effects of these fields on living organisms and the generation of electromagnetic fields by biological systems

.

magnetic human body communication

https://www.embs.org/tbme/articles/channel-characterization-of-magnetic-human-body-communication/

.

https://digitalreality.ieee.org/images/files/pdf/sas-white-paper-final-nov12-2017.pdf

.

scalar and vector

.

https://ntrs.nasa.gov/citations/20110012118

.

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/epdf/10.1002/wcm.884

.

https://rumble.com/v41ygit-december-18-2023.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

95% Of The "ALT" Medias Intentionally Lie To Push You Into Civil War In Order To Complete "The Great Reset" - Stratc0m co-f3-f3

Keywords
trump20242030covid
