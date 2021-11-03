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Quick Propaganda Breakdown - AARP
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312 views • November 03, 2021
I was browsing and came across this piece of propaganda and thought it was a great example to show you just how ridiculous this all is. It's always the same people.
Sources:
https://www.aarp.org/home-family/friends-family/info-2021/unvaccinated-service-providers-and-severed-ties.html
https://www.thelily.com/the-texas-abortion-ban-shocked-many-it-shouldnt-have-advocates-say/
https://www.ncjw.org/convention2020/workshops/
https://www.bethshalomaustin.org/social-justice-news-blog?post_id=1180013
Clown World Dating:
https://www.clownworlddating.com
https://gab.com/ClownWorldDating
https://www.twitter.com/dating_clown
https://www.instagram.com/clown_world_dating/
https://www.facebook.com/clownworlddating
Sources:
https://www.aarp.org/home-family/friends-family/info-2021/unvaccinated-service-providers-and-severed-ties.html
https://www.thelily.com/the-texas-abortion-ban-shocked-many-it-shouldnt-have-advocates-say/
https://www.ncjw.org/convention2020/workshops/
https://www.bethshalomaustin.org/social-justice-news-blog?post_id=1180013
Clown World Dating:
https://www.clownworlddating.com
https://gab.com/ClownWorldDating
https://www.twitter.com/dating_clown
https://www.instagram.com/clown_world_dating/
https://www.facebook.com/clownworlddating
Keywords
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