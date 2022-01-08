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DR. MATTIAS DESMET, DR. ROBERT MALONE, DR. PETER MCCULLOUGH (MASS FORMATION PSYCHOSIS)
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82 views • January 08, 2022
DR. MATTIAS DESMET, DR. ROBERT MALONE, DR. PETER MCCULLOUGH (MASS FORMATION PSYCHOSIS)
TPC #653 is with Dr. Mattias Desmet, teacher of Mass Formation Psychosis; Dr. Robert Malone, the inventor of the mRNA vaccine; and Dr. Peter McCullough, the most published cardio-renal physician in world history.
Desmet: https://www.ugent.be/psync/en/who/desmet_mattias
Malone GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/rwmalonemd
McCullough Twitter: https://twitter.com/P_McCulloughMD
Podcast Links
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/4bIuk6mPLtjggUUGi9CRPQ?si=Cvn4e_GITyuGEiKI3CiSug&;dl_branch=1
IF YOU SUPPORT MY WORK,MY CHANNEL.
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE HERE.WE NEED TO STOP THIS
INSANITY TOGETHER... WE CAN STOP THIS !!!
TPC #653 is with Dr. Mattias Desmet, teacher of Mass Formation Psychosis; Dr. Robert Malone, the inventor of the mRNA vaccine; and Dr. Peter McCullough, the most published cardio-renal physician in world history.
Desmet: https://www.ugent.be/psync/en/who/desmet_mattias
Malone GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/rwmalonemd
McCullough Twitter: https://twitter.com/P_McCulloughMD
Podcast Links
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/4bIuk6mPLtjggUUGi9CRPQ?si=Cvn4e_GITyuGEiKI3CiSug&;dl_branch=1
IF YOU SUPPORT MY WORK,MY CHANNEL.
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE HERE.WE NEED TO STOP THIS
INSANITY TOGETHER... WE CAN STOP THIS !!!
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