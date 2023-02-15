SHELTER IN PLACE-AZ TOXIC RELEASE*SEN KENNEDY-LOCK YOUR DOORS TONIGHT*FLIGHTS GROUNDED*NATO KNEW?*

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWEST CHANNEL HEEARTS OMMM!
https://www.youtube.com/@heeartsommm1934
For truly uplifting energies & frequencies in these times!
To Set Up An Appointment for Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing & others)-Vedic Astrological Charts-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong) Please Email Us At [email protected]
Check Out Our Reviews & Website
https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/
Build Your Health With High Quality Supplements & Help Support EEARTS With Medicinal Foods!
https://mfoods.shop/eea
We Operate On A Donation Basis Through Ko-fi
https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T
Please Subscribe to our Channels
EEARTS
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg
Evolutionary Energy Arts
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/
Rumble
https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts
Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/
For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts
Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T
indigoandether
Hand-made items infused with Reiki energy!
https://www.etsy.com/shop/indigoandether/?etsrc=sdt
Thank you so much for your support!
https://twitter.com/realstewpeters/status/1625852657821974532
https://twitter.com/UpwardNewsHQ/status/1625638422323904513
https://twitter.com/Xx17965797N/status/1625649297311117314
https://twitter.com/DC_Draino/status/1625634160667762690
https://twitter.com/italianirish81/status/1625551880515452928?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
https://twitter.com/rawsalerts/status/1625639489723932674?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
https://twitter.com/FalconryFinance/status/1625676724108410882
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/lufthansa-grounds-all-flights-after-broadband-cable-severed
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/turkey-stocks-soar-state-support-quake-deaths-surpass-40000
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/sudden-narrative-shift-pentagon-admits-mystery-objects-probably-private-craft-not-tied
https://airlive.net/breaking-moldovan-airspace-closed-due-to-the-fact-that-a-reconnaissance-drone-flew-into-the-country/
https://twitter.com/DavidWolfe/status/1625408064051630080?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
https://twitter.com/ricwe123/status/1625751367779328002
https://twitter.com/WarMonitors/status/1625833242216615936
https://twitter.com/jensstoltenberg/status/1625573566912552968
https://newagora.ca/inside-popes-reptilian-audience-hall-vatican-city/
https://twitter.com/Xx17965797N/status/1625631274344800257
https://twitter.com/merissahansen17/status/1625574744597618702
https://twitter.com/GillianMcKeith/status/1625645992279171072
https://twitter.com/anacorvello1/status/1623746531286302722
https://twitter.com/apocalypseos/status/1625684361042624512
https://apnews.com/article/television-news-media-business-4367fdad2d6ce6c2c455195f9dfef908
https://twitter.com/buitengebieden/status/1625827532313329664
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.