"US Child Poverty Skyrocketing Since 2021"
26 views • 9 months ago

Child poverty rates in the U.S. are reaching the highest numbers in many years.  More than 11 million children are estimated to be living in poverty.  That means that one in seven, or 15 percent, are living in struggling homes.  Many factors, including the pandemic, have caused child poverty increases.  It worsened in 2022 when pandemic relief benefits began to expire.  This new video looks at U.S. skyrocketing child poverty rates since 2021.

unemploymentinflationchild tax creditus child poverty11 million children in povertyone in seven live in struggling homeshigher than the adult poverty ratechild poverty causes wide-ranging problemsloss of child tax creditcost of care-givingmore single parent homeslower wageschild disabilitiesprices have doubled on many thingsrent has risenfamily income of 29678 dollars is considered poorreviving the child tax creditsome states adopting their own child tax creditpoverty causes poorer jobschild poverty increases high school drop-outscauses emotional and health problems
Related videos
