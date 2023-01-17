Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Instruction From The Scriptures - Proverbs 16:1
32 views
channel image
ibugullc
Published Yesterday |
Shop nowDonate

Welcome To Proverbs Club.Instruction From The Scriptures.

Proverbs 16:1 (NIV).

1) To humans belong the plans of the heart,

but from the Lord comes the proper answer of the tongue.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

Guidance is not revealed from within the self.

Guidance is revealed in the words of Jesus.

All Scripture is God-breathed

and is useful for teaching, rebuking,

correcting and training in righteousness,

II Timothy 3:16 (NIV).

https://pc1.tiny.us/bdd869uj

#humans #belong #plans #heart #Lord #comes #proper #answer #tongue #Jesus

Keywords
jesushumansproperheartlordcomesanswerplansbelongtongue

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket