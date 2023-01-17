Welcome To Proverbs Club.Instruction From The Scriptures.
Proverbs 16:1 (NIV).
1) To humans belong the plans of the heart,
but from the Lord comes the proper answer of the tongue.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Guidance is not revealed from within the self.
Guidance is revealed in the words of Jesus.
All Scripture is God-breathed
and is useful for teaching, rebuking,
correcting and training in righteousness,
II Timothy 3:16 (NIV).
https://pc1.tiny.us/bdd869uj
#humans #belong #plans #heart #Lord #comes #proper #answer #tongue #Jesus
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.