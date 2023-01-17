Welcome To Proverbs Club.Instruction From The Scriptures.

Proverbs 16:1 (NIV).

1) To humans belong the plans of the heart,

but from the Lord comes the proper answer of the tongue.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

Guidance is not revealed from within the self.

Guidance is revealed in the words of Jesus.

All Scripture is God-breathed

and is useful for teaching, rebuking,

correcting and training in righteousness,

II Timothy 3:16 (NIV).

