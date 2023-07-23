Create New Account
"YOU HAVE LOST YOUR WAY AMERICA, GOD'S LAND."
The Augmentation of Man
Published 16 hours ago

An urgent message from the messengers of God, The Creator:


"Given the circumstances, God's will, will refrain the progress of America. A redundancy of mistakes will fill the gap or void. The mistakes are over-whelming to the people of this land."


The object is to move humanity away from the secular world and back to The Creator as its focus. When we have troubles, what do we do? We turn to God for help!


This is the same video released a week ago under the title, "Humanity is at a Fork in the Road," but is being released again with a more accurate description to reach a broader audience due to the urgency of the messages.

