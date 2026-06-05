We all need accountability, even Christians and if it is done right you will have a greater chance of hearing God clearer, stay on the path He choses for you and fulfilling your destiny.

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Here are scriptures to read:

Proverbs 15:22

Proverbs 11:14

Proverbs 24:6

Romans 14:12 (NIV): "So then, each of us will give an account of ourselves to God." (Individual accountability to God)

Proverbs 27:17 (ESV): "Iron sharpens iron, and one man sharpens another." (Mutual accountability in relationships)

Galatians 6:2 (ESV): "Bear one another's burdens, and so fulfill the law of Christ."

2 Corinthians 5:10 (NLT): "For we must all stand before Christ to be judged. We will each receive whatever we deserve for the good or evil we have done in this earthly body."

Hebrews 13:17 (NIV): "Have confidence in your leaders and submit to their authority, because they keep watch over you as those who must give an account." (Leadership accountability)

Matthew 12:36 (NLT): "And I tell you this, you must give an account on judgment day for every idle word you speak."

James 5:16 (ESV): "Therefore, confess your sins to one another and pray for one another, that you may be healed."

Ecclesiastes 4:9-10 (NIV): "Two are better than one... If either of them falls down, one can help the other up."