Iran: Detonation at a warehouse located in the Isfahan area after an airstrike by an Israeli fighter jet

Detonation at a warehouse located in the Isfahan area after an airstrike by an Israeli fighter jet.

The Israeli military is considering the possibility that the limited rocket attacks over the past 24 hours, which included salvos from several individual rockets, may be linked to Iran's desire to exhaust Israeli air defenses rather than a shortage of ammunition, Haaretz writes.

The IDF explains that the Iranians are launching various types of missiles, but claims that they have not used new weapons in the past 24 hours.

Israel's attacks on peaceful nuclear facilities in Iran ‘ILLEGAL’ — Russian Foreign Ministry

- Pushing world towards NUCLEAR catastrophe

- Russia firmly believes that an Iranian-Israeli settlement can only be achieved through diplomacy