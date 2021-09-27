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Black Eyed Kids, Transhumanism, Gates & Epstein Baby Ranch, Pandemic Babies
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482 views • September 27, 2021
Black Eyed Kids, Transhumanism, Gates & Epstein Baby Ranch, Pandemic Babies
These newborns born in 2021, are the victims of vaccinated mothers, the newborns are considered "TRANSHUMAN", says the U.S court‼️ Dear divine souls, look closely at the baby, it can hold its head upright after a few hours after its birth! The dark eyes remind us of the demons, and this arm also looks strange. These newcomers have a different attitude and a different morphology and hybrid genetics and some also have non-human DNA with patent claims on the part of these entities.
If pregnant women are that stupid to get experimental gene therapy their babies are being born as NON human beings but as soulless genetically modified organisms – PLF – programmable life forms.
mirrored from:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9VKIfwruLUus/
These newborns born in 2021, are the victims of vaccinated mothers, the newborns are considered "TRANSHUMAN", says the U.S court‼️ Dear divine souls, look closely at the baby, it can hold its head upright after a few hours after its birth! The dark eyes remind us of the demons, and this arm also looks strange. These newcomers have a different attitude and a different morphology and hybrid genetics and some also have non-human DNA with patent claims on the part of these entities.
If pregnant women are that stupid to get experimental gene therapy their babies are being born as NON human beings but as soulless genetically modified organisms – PLF – programmable life forms.
mirrored from:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9VKIfwruLUus/
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