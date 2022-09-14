Fireworks in the hills display at Gnadenhutten, Ohio 2022

Fireworks display at Gnadenhutten, Ohio for 2022. The town display starts at 10:00, there are numerous displays all night long in the neighboring towns and out into the hills. The town display is about 4 miles away, the displays on the distant hilltops would be much farther. The echoes off of the hills are the best part of the evening...unfortunately, there is no audio.
