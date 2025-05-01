BrightLearn - Cancer Is Not a Disease: It's a Survival Mechanism by Andreas Moritz

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The podcast explores Andreas Moritz's controversial book "Cancer Is Not a Disease: It's a Survival Mechanism," which argues that cancer is the body's intelligent response to toxins and stress, challenging conventional views and advocating for holistic healing approaches.
For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai
Find a copy of this amazing book here.