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Justice is Coming | The Prophetic Report with Stacy
Flyover Conservatives
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Are you ready for Shofar-Blowing, Jesus praising, Power-Packed Wednesday Morning session with Stacy Whited?! If not, then get your mind right because we are LIVE at 11:11 AM CST.

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Watch LIVE Every Wednesday at 11:11 AM CST on Rumble, Facebook, or YouTube (https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives)

Watch previous ENLIGHTENING videos at https://banned.video/playlist/61e604428362a67d2b03e4b7

► Videos Referenced in todays Show

Robin Bullock - https://youtu.be/pC8Oqdv2CRk

Hank Kunnman - https://youtu.be/-DR7oMKXOW

Donna Rigney - https://youtu.be/x0B2YyT0ayA

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- The Flyover Team
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