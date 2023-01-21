Create New Account
Acts 20:7 Did They Really Meet On The First Day Of The Week?
Community Service Radio
Published Yesterday |
Thank you for joining us with Ask Seek and Knock Shabbat Study, Today's study may require a pen or pencil, and paper and a Highlighter for your Scriptures.

If you would like to know more about Ask Seek and Knock, go to kmsr1700am.com

Listen to us LIVE on our Shabbat Page here

