BONO CAN'T EVEN SAY TRUMP'S NAME

"You're a man of the mountains, you can walk on the clouds

Manipulator of crowds, you're a dream twister

You're going to Sodom and Gomorrah

But what do you care? Ain't nobody there would want to marry your sister

Friend to the martyr, a friend to the woman of shame

You look into the fiery furnace, see the rich man without any name."(BONO)

-----------

“We Don’t Use the T Word”: U2 Singer Bono Refuses to Say Trump’s Name in Interview as The Edge Accuses “Substantial Group of People” in America of “Second Guessing the Principles of Inclusion and Freedom”

In an interview this week, U2 singer Bono refused to say the name of President Trump (“We don’t use the T words”), implying that Trump and his supporters are responsible for democracy having an “existential crisis.” In the same interview, U2 guitarist The Edge accused a “substantial group of people” in America of “second guessing the principles of inclusion and freedom.”





To demonstrate his Trump Derangement Syndrome, Bono raised his hands up and made a T sign when saying he won’t speak Trump’s name or talk about him.

Bono was a guest of Jill Biden at this year’s State of the Union address.

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/09/we-dont-use-t-words-u2-singer-bono/

[HE'S NO JOHN LENNON, OR BOB DYLAN]

------------

U2’s Bono Says America at a ‘Low Ebb’ Under Biden, Refuses to Use the ‘T-Word’ (Trump)

https://12ft.io/proxy?ref=&q=https://www.breitbart.com/entertainment/2023/09/30/u2s-bono-says-america-now-at-low-ebb-refuses-to-use-the-t-word-trump/























